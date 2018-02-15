Video: Syed Noor, Saima finally address separation rumours

February 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!




LAHORE: Pakistani director Syed Noor and his wife Saima denied rumours that they were separating from each other. 

Syed Noor said in the video message that normally him and his wife keep away from such rumours on social media since he considers them below his dignity to answer.

"However, a couple of websites and channels on social media ran this shameless and baseless news that God forbid we were separating," he said. "However, this is untrue and completely false."

Syed Noor warned that if the channel and website that circulated the news on social media did not tender an unconditional apology, then he would sue them.

"Sam is with me and will remain with me for the rest of my life," he said. "She was very hurt and I wanted her to appear in this video since she never appears on TV or social media over tiny issues," he said.

Saima said that she was hurt and disappointed with the fake news that was trending on social media about the couple.

"Me and my husband are very happy and we will always remain together," she said. "There is no truth to these low, below-the-belt rumours," she added.
Email This Post

Story first published: 15th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

149th death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib observed

February 15, 2018 5:05 pm

Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at Imran, Zardari in Burewala rally

February 15, 2018 5:02 pm

Maryam reacts to NAB’s recommendation to place her name on ECL

February 15, 2018 3:51 pm

SHOCKING: 23,000 Punjab police personnel suffering from serious illnesses

February 15, 2018 3:19 pm

Inzamam says ‘too many T20 matches’ damaging cricket

February 15, 2018 2:28 pm

Imran: Govt failed to counter Indian narrative against Pakistan

February 15, 2018 2:27 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 15 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 15 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.