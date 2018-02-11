Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passes away

February 11, 2018
By:Raza Haidery
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passed away here in Karachi on Sunday, Samaa reported.

According to details, his medical condition deteriorated after which he was rushed to a medical institute in Lahore.

He could not survive and breathed his last on Sunday afternoon.

Some of his famous dramas and filmography include Tanhaiyaan, Taaleem-e-Balighaan, Kiran Kahani, Mehndi, Operation Dwarka 1965 and Hawaain.

Qazi Wajid was a leading figure in radio as well and gave his voice in many radio shows and drama.


Email This Post

Story first published: 11th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Watch: Actor Sajid Hasan’s hair transplant gone wrong

February 4, 2018 10:18 am

Shenaz Treasury speaks up on harassment in Bollywood

January 21, 2018 7:12 pm

Famed actor Sudhir being remembered

January 19, 2018 2:51 pm

Saudi Arabia begins screening films after decades-long ban lifted

January 15, 2018 1:09 pm

Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone getting engaged?

January 4, 2018 9:20 pm

Radhika Apte to star opposite Slumdog Millionaire actor

January 4, 2018 5:45 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 10 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.