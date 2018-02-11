KARACHI: Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passed away here in Karachi on Sunday, Samaa reported.

According to details, his medical condition deteriorated after which he was rushed to a medical institute in Lahore.

He could not survive and breathed his last on Sunday afternoon.

Some of his famous dramas and filmography include Tanhaiyaan, Taaleem-e-Balighaan, Kiran Kahani, Mehndi, Operation Dwarka 1965 and Hawaain.

Qazi Wajid was a leading figure in radio as well and gave his voice in many radio shows and drama.

Story first published: 11th February 2018