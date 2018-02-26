Sridevi died of accidental drowning: Dubai police

February 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
The official handle of Dubai Police has announced that following the completion of post-mortem analysis, it was revealed that the death of leading Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartmentâ€™s bathtub following loss of consciousness.

“Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases,” it said.

According to the forensic report released by the Director of Preventive Medicine, Dubai, Sridevi died due to accidental drowning.
It was earlier reported that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest in the bathroom. Indian officials are doing the paperwork involved in the repatriation of the body from Dubai. Once the papers are ready, the body will be embalmed which takes around an hour. The Indian Consulate will formally hand over the body to Boney Kapoor or someone authorised by him.

On the morning of February 25, the world woke up to the heartbreaking news of the demise of Bollywood acting legend â€“ Sridevi.

Sridevi passed away around 11 PM on February 24. She was in UAE with the entire Kapoor family to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

According to the forensic report, actor Sridevi died due to accidental drowning. Earlier it was reported that she died of cardiac arrest.

Srideviâ€™s mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai only after the postmortem and final paperwork are completed in Dubai. A private jet flew to Dubai from Mumbai to carry the late actorâ€™s body. Her body is likely to reach Mumbai in a few hours following which the last rites will be held.


