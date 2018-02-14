Social media erupts with memes as Priya Prakash’s winking clip goes viral

KARACHI: Indian film actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight social media sensation after a clip of her flirting with a fellow student went viral.

The Tamil film, Oru Adaar Love, is scheduled to release on March 3. Priya is making her debut in the film.

Over the weekend, a film clip of the young actress winking went insanely viral, prompting a tidal wave of memes in India, Pakistan and other countries.

#PriyaPrakashVarrier has been trending on Twitter. She reportedly joined Twitter over the weekend.

“Can’t believe this,” tweeted Priya, who makes her debut in the film to which the clip – specifically, from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi – in question belongs.

Here’s what Priya Prakash Varrier posted on Twitter:

“Thank you so much for the love and support for #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi#OruAdaarLove. 4.3 Million views for YouTube & counting, 600k+ for me going bigger in Instagram. 🙏 😉 #MondayMotivation #PriyaPrakashVarrier”

Within no times, social media was flooded with the memes and jokes made on the clip.

Take a look at some of the memes and jokes:

#PriyaPrakashWarrier This is perhaps the best one😍

I am sure, NONE will disagree with Pappu on this one😊pic.twitter.com/nRh3SdmBXD — #Intolerant भारतीय (@goyalsanjeev) February 12, 2018

Apparently #PriyaPrakash has copied this from Baba Ramdev!🚩😍 pic.twitter.com/YKasfXU7BY — Pankaj Mishra (@pankajmishra23) February 11, 2018

One More 😅🙈 pic.twitter.com/5nPms0PxLn — منہ بند پلیز (@Glad_Mind) February 14, 2018

