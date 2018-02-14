Social media erupts with memes as Priya Prakash’s winking clip goes viral

KARACHI: Indian film actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight social media sensation after a clip of her flirting with a fellow student went viral.
The Tamil film, Oru Adaar Love, is scheduled to release on March 3. Priya is making her debut in the film.
Over the weekend, a film clip of the young actress winking went insanely viral, prompting a tidal wave of memes in India, Pakistan and other countries.
#PriyaPrakashVarrier has been trending on Twitter. She reportedly joined Twitter over the weekend.
“Can’t believe this,” tweeted Priya, who makes her debut in the film to which the clip – specifically, from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi – in question belongs.
Here’s what Priya Prakash Varrier posted on Twitter:
“Thank you so much for the love and support for #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi#OruAdaarLove. 4.3 Million views for YouTube & counting, 600k+ for me going bigger in Instagram. 🙏 😉 #MondayMotivation #PriyaPrakashVarrier”
Within no times, social media was flooded with the memes and jokes made on the clip.
Take a look at some of the memes and jokes:
#PriyaPrakashWarrier This is perhaps the best one😍
I am sure, NONE will disagree with Pappu on this one😊pic.twitter.com/nRh3SdmBXD
— #Intolerant भारतीय (@goyalsanjeev) February 12, 2018
Wait for it.😂😂😂😂#Memes #PriyaWarrier #PriyaVarrier #PriyaPVarrier #priyaprakashmeme #PriyaPrakashWarrier #PriyaP #NA154 #🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TugFfwkSK4
— Gaurav Kathait (@GauravKathait8) February 12, 2018
#ManikyaMalarayaPoovi from #OruAdaarLove#PriyaPrakashWarrier pic.twitter.com/fXecg6Nkhj
— Priya Prakash Varrier (@i_PriyaVarrier) February 12, 2018
#Taimur reaction after seeing #PriyaPrakashWarrier becoming sensation in Social Media. pic.twitter.com/ycQddINyaD
— Dean S Hunter (@Deanshunterr) February 14, 2018
Now Who Did This 🙈🙈#PriyaPrakashWarrier pic.twitter.com/jgEU0DgZGl
— Kapil Sharma FC (@KapilShramaK9) February 14, 2018
Apparently #PriyaPrakash has copied this from Baba Ramdev!🚩😍 pic.twitter.com/YKasfXU7BY
— Pankaj Mishra (@pankajmishra23) February 11, 2018
— منہ بند پلیز (@Glad_Mind) February 14, 2018
One More 😅🙈 pic.twitter.com/5nPms0PxLn
— منہ بند پلیز (@Glad_Mind) February 14, 2018
Story first published: 14th February 2018