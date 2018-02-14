Social media erupts with memes as Priya Prakash’s winking clip goes viral

February 14, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: Indian film actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight social media sensation after a clip of her flirting with a fellow student went viral.

The Tamil film, Oru Adaar Love, is scheduled to release on March 3. Priya is making her debut in the film.

Over the weekend, a film clip of the young actress winking went insanely viral, prompting a tidal wave of memes in India, Pakistan and other countries.

#PriyaPrakashVarrier has been trending on Twitter. She reportedly joined Twitter over the weekend.

“Can’t believe this,” tweeted Priya, who makes her debut in the film to which the clip – specifically, from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi – in question belongs.

Here’s what Priya Prakash Varrier posted on Twitter:

“Thank you so much for the love and support for #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi#OruAdaarLove. 4.3 Million views for YouTube & counting, 600k+ for me going bigger in Instagram. 🙏 😉 #MondayMotivation #PriyaPrakashVarrier”

Within no times, social media was flooded with the memes and jokes made on the clip.

Take a look at some of the memes and jokes:


Story first published: 14th February 2018

 

