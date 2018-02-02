‘Secret Superstar’ outruns ‘Maze Runner’ sequel

February 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s latest hit film “Secret Superstar” outperformed American action films and homegrown historical dramas in China’s box office last week, once again demonstrating the Middle Kingdom’s attachment to Indian musicals.

The film grossed $38 million and rose above three Hollywood movies, reaching $65.4 million after 10 days, according to film consulting firm Artisan Gateway.

The movie stars Aamir Khan, beloved in China, and focuses on a teenage Muslim girl overcoming hardships as she becomes a singer. Khan has more than 1 million followers on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, earning him the nickname “Uncle Mi.”

His previous family drama “Dangal,” set a record in China last year for a non-Hollywood foreign film. It drew nearly $190 million in ticket sales.

Chinese period drama holdover “Forever Young” earned $26.6 million, accumulating $95 million after 17 days.

The only new release of the week, 20th Century Fox’s “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” opened with $22.7 million in its first three days.

The sci-fi action film is the third and final installment in the “Maze Runner” series, which stars Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario.

Lionsgate’s family drama “Wonder,” based on the novel of the same name, earned $9.6 million in its second week of release, grossing $18.2 million after 10 days.

The film, which tells the story of a boy with a facial deformity, failed to draw fans despite the presence of Julia Roberts, who is popular in China.

Another 20th Century Fox release 3D animation movie “Ferdinand” added $9 million for a total of $18.5 million in ticket sales.


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Amitabh upset with Twitter, may quit micro-blogging site

February 1, 2018 4:31 pm

Grammys: Dream comes true for Youtuber Alessia Cara

January 29, 2018 10:14 am

Grammys: Ceremony opens with Lady Gaga, Lamar performances

January 29, 2018 10:05 am

Grammys: First award for band The National

January 29, 2018 9:53 am

Grammys: Bruno Mars lifts award of Record of Year

January 29, 2018 9:39 am

Grammys: Bruno Mars receives Album of Year award

January 29, 2018 9:34 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 01 Feb 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 01 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Saman Siddiqui

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.