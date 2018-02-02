‘Secret Superstar’ outruns ‘Maze Runner’ sequel

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s latest hit film “Secret Superstar” outperformed American action films and homegrown historical dramas in China’s box office last week, once again demonstrating the Middle Kingdom’s attachment to Indian musicals.

The film grossed $38 million and rose above three Hollywood movies, reaching $65.4 million after 10 days, according to film consulting firm Artisan Gateway.

The movie stars Aamir Khan, beloved in China, and focuses on a teenage Muslim girl overcoming hardships as she becomes a singer. Khan has more than 1 million followers on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, earning him the nickname “Uncle Mi.”

His previous family drama “Dangal,” set a record in China last year for a non-Hollywood foreign film. It drew nearly $190 million in ticket sales.

Chinese period drama holdover “Forever Young” earned $26.6 million, accumulating $95 million after 17 days.

The only new release of the week, 20th Century Fox’s “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” opened with $22.7 million in its first three days.

The sci-fi action film is the third and final installment in the “Maze Runner” series, which stars Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario.

Lionsgate’s family drama “Wonder,” based on the novel of the same name, earned $9.6 million in its second week of release, grossing $18.2 million after 10 days.

The film, which tells the story of a boy with a facial deformity, failed to draw fans despite the presence of Julia Roberts, who is popular in China.

Another 20th Century Fox release 3D animation movie “Ferdinand” added $9 million for a total of $18.5 million in ticket sales.

Story first published: 2nd February 2018