Salman Ahmed confirms ‘Junoon’ reunion

February 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
KARACHI: Speculations about a reunion of Junoon band of yesteryears have been going on for quite some time now. Discussion went ablaze when Ali Azmat hinted of a reunion last year, however, nothing was confirmed and the rumors died down.

The band, when introduced, comprised of Ali Azmat and Brian O’Connell and Salman Ahmed.

We now have news that Salman Ahmed, ex-guitarist of the beloved band, Junoon, has just confirmed a reunion tour for Junoon.

“The classic Junoon line up is ready to take off in 2018, we’re doing it for the fans who deserve to see Unity, Hope & Junoon once again,” said Salman Ahmed in an interview.

“Junoon reunion is celebrating 25 years of Junoon and the 20th anniversary of our album Azadi, We’re doing it for our diehard fans all over the world,” confirms Salman. – Samaa


Story first published: 5th February 2018

 

