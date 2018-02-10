Ranveer Singh admits marriage is on his mind

NEWS DESK: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s relationship has been going steady. The two have been together for over four years. Reports suggested that they got engaged on Deepika’s birthday in Maldives. However, Ranveer’s spokesperson had refuted the reports.

An entertainment portal reported recently that Ranveer and Deepika will be having a destination wedding. A source said, “Yes, Ranveer and Deepika are getting married this year and it is going to be a destination wedding. They both are beach bums and you can expect a beach wedding. It will be an intimate affair though with just close family and friends in attendance.”

During an interaction with a leading news channel, Ranveer was asked about marriage and reports of a beach wedding. He responded by saying, “Really, I don’t know where that’s coming from. But, yes of course, these are things I think about. I try and create a work and life balance so as much as I consumed by my work at the moment, these things are on my mind. But, nothing decisive as of yet.”

When asked if he will get married in the near future, Ranveer said, “Currently, I am a little bit consumed with my work. I have got a line up of films; one that I am currently shooting. I am currently in the thick of Gully Boy, after that I have got Simmba, with Rohit Shetty and then 1983 World Cup. Right now, I am just consumed by these exciting opportunities.”

