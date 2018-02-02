Pancholi charged over Jiah Khan’s death

MUMBAI: A sessions court in Mumbai has framed charges against Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi for allegedly abetting actress Jiah Khan’s 2013 suicide.

Judge framed charges against the 27-year-old actor under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, to which he pleaded not guilty.

“Sooraj pleaded innocence and the examination of witnesses will start from February 14,” his lawyer Prashant Patil said.

According to the chargesheet, Khan, best known for her performance in film “Nishabd” starring Amitabh Bachchan, was found hanging at her residence on June 3, 2013, by her mother Rabiya.

She had left Pancholi’s house, where she had been staying for the last two days, in the morning the same day, it said.

Investigators said Pancholi had “hidden facts and fabricated information” during questioning.

Sooraj, the son of Bollywood couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, had refused to undergo polygraph or brain-mapping tests, which the agency wanted to conduct to get to the bottom of his alleged role in the incident.

Police said Khan’s “intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Pancholi led to her suicide. The letter was not signed and even not addressed to Sooraj Pancholi but it incriminated him. – Samaa

Story first published: 2nd February 2018