NEWS DESK: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Bollywood actor, Sridevi, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement paying tribute to Sridevi, she said she was a versatile actress and performed wonderful characters during her career spanning nearly three decades.

Sridevi passed away after a cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54.

Story first published: 25th February 2018