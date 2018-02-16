No country can compete with Pakistani dramas: Sania Saeed

February 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: Renowned Television actress Sania Saeed says other countries including India cannot compete with Pakistani when it comes to dramas.Â 

According to Radio Pakistan, the veteran Pakistani television star made the statement in a media interview.

Tha actress Pakistaniâ€™s artist have lot of potential.

She said that after induction of news television channels created lots of opportunities for young talent.

Sania Saeed said that she consider those artist are real actors who played their roles in real sense.


Email This Post

Story first published: 16th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Many stars use sexuality for getting work: Ekta Kapoor

February 16, 2018 5:51 pm

Watch: Pakistani flags flutter at Winter Olympics 2018

February 16, 2018 5:19 pm

CJP to get similar response for using Imran-like language: Maryam Nawaz

February 16, 2018 5:00 pm

American double standards on Syrian and Iraqi chemical weapons

February 16, 2018 4:01 pm

Pakistan could face economic pain from return to terrorist financing ‘gray list’

February 16, 2018 3:49 pm

Here is how Aishwarya proves she still rocks red carpet

February 16, 2018 1:13 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 15 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 15 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.