KARACHI: Renowned Television actress Sania Saeed says other countries including India cannot compete with Pakistani when it comes to dramas.Â

According to Radio Pakistan, the veteran Pakistani television star made the statement in a media interview.

Tha actress Pakistaniâ€™s artist have lot of potential.

She said that after induction of news television channels created lots of opportunities for young talent.

Sania Saeed said that she consider those artist are real actors who played their roles in real sense.

Story first published: 16th February 2018