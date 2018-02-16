Many stars use sexuality for getting work: Ekta Kapoor

February 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
MUMBAI: Indian director and celebrity Ekta Kapoor revealed that many stars who utilize their sexuality for work.

According to Times of India, Kapoor made the statement in an interview based on whether speaking out on being sexually harassed in the past and whether there are figures like Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood director accused of sexually harassing female stars, are there in Bollywood.

The director stated that producers along with actors who use their power and sexuality for getting things done.

“Therefore, I believe that predators should not be put in a box based on power. It is always not true that the person who does not have power is the victim,” she said.

Kapoor added, “Being a producer, on a personal level when I talk to my male counterparts, they said they were propositioned blatantly. Is that person not a predator?

She asked, “In our industry, if one actor meets a producer at 2 a.m. and hooks up with him and after five days, if she wants a job based on that and the producer doesn’t give the job because he wants personal and professional things separate, then who is the victim here?”

She added, “The interpretation is always that the powerful person took advantage of the poor little budding actor or something that is always not the truth.”


