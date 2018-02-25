Indian actress Sridevi dies at age 54

February 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

DUBAI: Indian renowned actress Sridevi passed away at age 54 on Saturday night after a heart attack in Dubai.

According to Indian media, Sridevi brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed her death. She was in UAE with her family to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

Sridevi Kapoor (born 13 August 1963) was an Indian film actress and producer who has starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

She is regarded as the first female “Superstar” of Hindi cinema (Bollywood). Due to her pan-Indian appeal, she’s considered to be one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema.

Sridevi started her career as a child artist in M.A. Thirumughamâ€™s devotional Thunaivan at the age of four, and continued to act as a child artist in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975) and played her first adult role at age 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976).

Subsequently, Sridevi established herself as one of the leading actresses of Tamil and Telugu cinema, with roles such as 16 Vayathinile (1977), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Meendum Kokila (1981), Premabhishekam (1981), Moondram Pirai (1982), Aakhari Poratam (1988), Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari (1990) and Kshana Kshanam (1991). – SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 25th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Good news for Priya, the winking girl

February 22, 2018 4:09 pm

In focus: Here’s why Islamabad United can repeat PSL glory all over again…

February 21, 2018 3:47 pm

Pakistan has high hopes to hold next PSL edition at home

February 21, 2018 2:32 pm

Wink-girl Priya Varrier amasses more Instagram followers than Zuckerberg

February 21, 2018 1:59 pm

Tiger Shroff’s girlfriend keeps checking his phone

February 20, 2018 9:48 pm

PSL 2018: Players to watch out

February 20, 2018 7:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 24 Feb 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 24 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 24 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 24 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 24 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 24 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.