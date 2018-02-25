Indian actress Sridevi dies at age 54

DUBAI: Indian renowned actress Sridevi passed away at age 54 on Saturday night after a heart attack in Dubai.

According to Indian media, Sridevi brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed her death. She was in UAE with her family to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

Sridevi Kapoor (born 13 August 1963) was an Indian film actress and producer who has starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

She is regarded as the first female “Superstar” of Hindi cinema (Bollywood). Due to her pan-Indian appeal, she’s considered to be one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema.

Sridevi started her career as a child artist in M.A. Thirumughamâ€™s devotional Thunaivan at the age of four, and continued to act as a child artist in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975) and played her first adult role at age 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976).

Subsequently, Sridevi established herself as one of the leading actresses of Tamil and Telugu cinema, with roles such as 16 Vayathinile (1977), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Meendum Kokila (1981), Premabhishekam (1981), Moondram Pirai (1982), Aakhari Poratam (1988), Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari (1990) and Kshana Kshanam (1991). – SAMAA

