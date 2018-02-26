Hrithik Roshan shares interesting incident about Sri Devi

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to micro-blogging site Twitter after news broke of legendary actress Sri Devi’s death and shared an interesting incident about her.

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most prolific Bollywood acts to have ever graced the Indian film industry so far. But did you know that the superstar’s very first acting shot was with the deceased actress Sri Devi? We didn’t also but got to know due to Hrithik’s tweet.

I loved her, admired her so much. My 1st ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her n I remember her shaking her hands pretending 2b nervous cause of me just 2 boost my confidence. V had 2 laugh,n she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam pic.twitter.com/OYXfurcIFx — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 25, 2018

“My first ever acting shot was with Sri Devi,” he began. “I was nervous in front of her and I remember her shaking her hands pretending to be nervous because of me, just to boost my confidence,” he wrote.

He also shared a black-and-white photo of the two actors from their scene in which they can be seen heartily laughing.

At the age of 54, Sri Devi passed away on Saturday from a heart attack. She was in UAE with her family to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

She is regarded as the first female “Superstar” of Hindi cinema (Bollywood). Due to her pan-Indian appeal, she’s considered to be one of the most popular actresses of Indian cinema.

Sridevi established herself as one of the leading actresses of Tamil and Telugu cinema, with roles such as 16 Vayathinile (1977), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Meendum Kokila (1981), Premabhishekam (1981), Moondram Pirai (1982), Aakhari Poratam (1988), Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari (1990) and Kshana Kshanam (1991).

