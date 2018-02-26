Here’s how Sri Devi had comforted Pakistani actress Sajal Ali

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali was devastated when news broke that Bollywood legend Sri Devi had passed away as a result of a heart attack on Saturday.Â

Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui were the Pakistani actors who had co-starred with Sri Devi in her last filmÂ Mom.Â Due to the ban on Pakistani actors by Bollywood producers, Sajal Ali and Adnan were not able to come to India when the film released.

However, that does not mean that Sajal Ali and Sri Devi were not close to each other. Sajal Ali reacted to news of the Bollywood legend’s death with a small but heartbreaking message,”Lost my mom again today.”

Coincidentally, Sajal Ali’s mother had passed away while the actress had been filming forÂ MomÂ in which she had starred with Sri Devi.

Sri Devi had done much to comfort Sajal Ali at the crucial time in her life and acted motherly towards her.

“Sajal was very close to her mother, who she lost recently. It shattered the young girl. Sri took Sajal under her wings after that tragedy and treated her like her own. After the tragedy, Sajal called Sri from her hometown in Pakistan and broke down, saying the whole experience was too close to her to be treated just as a film,” said a source close to the actress.

“Normally, Sri doesnâ€™t mix with her colleagues. She is a complete professional on the sets. But with Sajal, Sriâ€™s equation was different.”

Sri Devi passed away on Saturday night due to a heart attack. She was 54 years old.

Story first published: 26th February 2018