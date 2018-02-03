Heartbroken Mathira decides to take a break from social media after divorce

KARACHI: Pakistani actress, model and television show host Mathira stated in a recent interview that she was taking a break from social media, a couple of days after she announced that she had split from her husband.Â

Mathira is one of the most controversial personalities in Pakistan that also has a sizable fan following on social media. After a series of emotional posts on Instagram in which she claimed that though the divorce had taken place she still loved her husband, the actress stated that she was ‘going off’ from social media.

“I have decided to go off social media because of my health, I’m not well! I need my time to heal I know I’m the hot topic my pain is everyone gossip and few people’s laughter,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“The person who wanted to leave has left and made a joke of me publicly it’s okay. I had to break completely to be a new person. You only blame others because you want to prove yourself right so I won’t waste my time because there is nothing to fight for. What I lost only I know and it’s only mine and my child’s loss,” she wrote further.

In the end she thanked her followers and supporters but stated that this was a dark phase of her life which like all phases, she would face alone.

“To all, thanks for your support and all. Bless you and need genuine prayers, that’s all. Off from social media for some time,” she said.

