Dubai police rule out foul play in Sridevi’s death; body reaches Mumbai

February 27, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
DUBAI: Police in Dubai have closed the case into the death of Bollywood star Sridevi Kapoor after handing over her body to relatives. Her body has reached Mumbai from Dubai.

The actress, 54, died on Saturday “due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness”, police said. She was found in a hotel bathtub.

It had earlier been reported that she died of cardiac arrest while at a family wedding in Dubai.

Crowds have gathered outside her home in Mumbai to pay their last respects ahead of a cremation.

Her final rites scheduled will take place on Wednesday, according film production company Yash Rash Films, which is handling media on behalf of the family.

Srivedi had been in Dubai to attend a family wedding.

A forensic report found that the 54-year-old actress, one of the Indian film industry’s biggest stars, died Saturday from “accidental drowning following loss of consciousness” in the bathtub in her Dubai hotel room.


