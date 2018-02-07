Devil is back: Kick 2 to be released on Christmas 2019



MUMBAI: After seizing the box office with his latest flick, Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan is all poised to act in the sequel of movie Kick set to be released on Christmas 2019.

The makers of Kick 2, the production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced it on their official account of on Wednesday.

Announcing the release date of the second installment of the Kick franchise on Twitter, the production company said, “The wait is over! Devil is back! Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kick 2’ starring Salman Khan releases Christmas 2019.”

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Earlier, the movie starring Salman, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jacqueline Fenandez was released in 2014 on Eid.

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the prequel was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu movie Kick and Tamil movie Thillalangadi.

Earlier, Salman Khan released Tiger Zinda Hai on Christmas 2017 which proved a massive hit for him – actually his biggest blockbuster ever. –Samaa

Story first published: 7th February 2018