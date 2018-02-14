Complaint filed against Indian internet sensation

February 14, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Entertainment
HYDERABAD: Young Indian actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who become overnight internet sensation, is in hot waters after a youth group in India filed complaint against her for ‘hurting sentiments of Muslims’.

The actress who is awaiting the release of her debut Malayalam movie “Oru Adaar Love” has taken social media by storm, with a clip of her enticing eyebrow movements captivating viewers around the world.

According to Indian media reports, the group filed a complaint against makers of the viral song featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, alleging that the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie “Oru Adaar Love” hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community.

According to a news report, the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, when translated into English, is an insult to the Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H).

Muqeet Khan, a member of the group which filed the complaint, said they had no proof against the actress.

“We received a complaint from a few men that upcoming movie Manikya Malaraya Poovi’s viral song’s lyrics is hurting sentiments of Muslims. They haven’t submitted a video proof and we asked them to provide us with the same. No FIR is registered yet,” Syed Faiyaz, ACP of Falaknuma police station told Indian news agency ANI.

The song became a huge hit on the internet within few hours of its release and Priya Prakash Varrier became a heartthrob of many with her wink and mesmerising expressions.

The actress, who appeared in the video with actor Roshan Abdul, is being equally loved in neighbouring countries.

Priya Prakash Varrier, who is a B.Com student, reportedly broken a record and gained about 606K followers on Twitter within a day.

Within a few days of the clip going viral on the social media, Priya has 2.6 million users following her on Instagram, having the precious blue-tick verification. – Samaa


Story first published: 14th February 2018

 

