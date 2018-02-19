Britain’s Bafta awards – the winners

February 19, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Crime drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” captured five British Bafta awards on Sunday, including best film.

Here is the complete list of winners from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) ceremony, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

– Best film

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

– Outstanding British film

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

– Leading actor

Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”)

– Leading actress

Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

– Supporting actor

Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

– Supporting actress

Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”)

– Director

Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”)

– Original screenplay

Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

– Adapted screenplay

James Ivory (“Call Me by Your Name”)

– EE rising star

Daniel Kaluuya

– Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

“I Am Not a Witch”, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

– Film not in the English language

“The Handmaiden”

– Documentary

“I Am Not Your Negro”

– Animated film

“Coco”

– Original music

Alexandre Desplat (“The Shape of Water”)

– Cinematography

Roger Deakins (“Blade Runner 2049”)

– Editing

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss (“Baby Driver”)

– Production design

Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau (“The Shape of Water”)

– Costume design

Mark Bridges (“Phantom Thread”)

– Makeup and hair

David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji (“Darkest Hour”)

– Sound

Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark WeingartenÂ (“Dunkirk”)

– Special visual effects

Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson (“Blade Runner 2049”)

– British short animation

“Poles Apart”

– British short film

“Cowboy Dave”


