Britain’s Bafta awards – the winners

Crime drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” captured five British Bafta awards on Sunday, including best film.
Here is the complete list of winners from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) ceremony, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
– Best film
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
– Outstanding British film
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
– Leading actor
Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”)
– Leading actress
Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)
– Supporting actor
Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)
– Supporting actress
Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”)
– Director
Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”)
– Original screenplay
Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)
– Adapted screenplay
James Ivory (“Call Me by Your Name”)
– EE rising star
Daniel Kaluuya
– Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
“I Am Not a Witch”, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
– Film not in the English language
“The Handmaiden”
– Documentary
“I Am Not Your Negro”
– Animated film
“Coco”
– Original music
Alexandre Desplat (“The Shape of Water”)
– Cinematography
Roger Deakins (“Blade Runner 2049”)
– Editing
Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss (“Baby Driver”)
– Production design
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau (“The Shape of Water”)
– Costume design
Mark Bridges (“Phantom Thread”)
– Makeup and hair
David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji (“Darkest Hour”)
– Sound
Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark WeingartenÂ (“Dunkirk”)
– Special visual effects
Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson (“Blade Runner 2049”)
– British short animation
“Poles Apart”
– British short film
“Cowboy Dave”
Story first published: 19th February 2018