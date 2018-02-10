BFF goals: Maya Ali sends out the most adorable birthday wish to Osman Khalid Butt

By: Samaa Web Desk

That Pakistani actress Maya Ali is known to be close to Osman Khalid Butt is public knowledge. The two are often seen together, poking fun at each other and involved in every shenanigan now and then.Â

So it was only befitting that the Pakistani actress wished her best friend happy birthday by cutting a cake and blowing candles. The video of Maya Ali cutting the cake and wishing Osman Khalid Butt was uploaded by the actress on Instagram.

"I so wanted to celebrate your day with you, laikin app janab ne kabhi plan he nahi kiya... But make sure this time, I am there with you during your celebrations... May Allah keep making you successful like this, and grant you even more success, and save you from all evil eyes, and you carry on giving us hits," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

She concluded the post with a very sweet note.

"I am truly truly blessed to have you Obi, even when you wonâ€™t have teeth no longer, Iâ€™ll carry on wishing you like this," she wrote.

We're certainly gettingBFF goals and an extremely loving vibe from both these actors! Happy birthday Osman Khalid Butt!