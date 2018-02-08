KARACHI: Atif Aslam is back with another hit and his latest song “Jab Koi Baat” is one of the most played songs right now.

Atif Aslam has co-performed the song with Shirley Setia and the music has been composed by DJ Chetas.

It’s music video has been viewed over 6.5 million times on YouTube alone since it was released on 5th February 2018.

It is picturized on Aslam and Setia performing in a reception.

It is a remake of the Bollywood classic song “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” which is sung by Kumar Sanu and picturized on actors Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi.

Story first published: 8th February 2018