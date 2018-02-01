Amitabh upset with Twitter, may quit micro-blogging site

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been dethroned by Shah Rukh Khan as the most followed person from the world of Indian showbiz. However, if accusations from the actor are to be believed, this came about as a result of Twitter reducing his number of followers.

T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. ðŸ˜ ðŸ˜ ðŸ˜ .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 â€” Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan claimed that the micro-blogging site had reduced his number of followers and warned that it was time to ‘get off from it’ since there were ‘other fish in the sea’.

His accusations come in the wake of many prominent Twitter users across the world losing over a million followers after federal and state agencies in the US started investigating shadowy agencies that sell fake followers.

Shah Rukh Khan is the most followed Bollywood personality from India on Twitter now with 3,29,41,837 followers as Amitabh comes in second with 3,29,02,320 followers.

Artists, entrepreneurs, actors and athletes reportedly lost lots of followers which were bought from a fake company known as Devumi. Twitter claimed that it would take action against Devumi.

Well, even if Amitabh Bachchan is to leave Twitter, the veteran actor will be seen by fans in upcoming movies Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.

Story first published: 1st February 2018