Amitabh Bachchan admitted in Mumbai hospital

February 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was admitted at a leading medical institute in Mumbai.

According to Times of India, Bachchan was admitted at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for routine checkups.

The doctors admitted him for treatment after the Bollywood star complained of pain in his spine and neck area.

Bachchan’s family members are also with him at the hospital

Big-B could not attend his son Abhishek’s birthday celebrations in Australia due to a shoulder injury.


