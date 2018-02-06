Here’s what Aditi Rao Hydari has to say about Padmaavat

NEWS DESK:Â Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project Padmaavat finally hit the screens on January 25 and has conquered the box office despite all the controversies. Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Mahrunisa – the daughter of Jalaluddin Khalji and people are appreciating her character for how has it been portrayed. Mahrunisa kept her dignity till the end and it was beautifully written by the director.

Here are the excerpts from an interview of the actor conducted by Pinkvilla:

Finally, Padmaavat has hit the screens and the film was embroiled in controversies? How relieved were you when the film was passed by CBFC and got the release date.

Honestly, I was really really happy and you know how hard people have worked on the project. Sanjay sir makes his films with so much love and passion and he is someone who should be cherished. Every single person on the sets has given their blood and sweat. When the news came in, I was obviously happy for everyone. I think that collective prayers have worked for the film. In fact, people have loved the film and they are responding to it. For me, it has been really special – I think it’s more than even I expected. Padmaavat had to earn love from people and I feel like they also felt the same way as we felt.

Now, after watching Padmaavat, people have come out praising your character, Mahrunisa – the daughter of Jalaluddin Khalji. What do you have to say about it?

It has been an overwhelming reaction. I was not in the posters or in the trailer and a lot many people didn’t even know that I am a part of the film. It was a secret and the kind of the response that has come is amazing. I knew it will be good because the way Sanjay sir has written it. When people give you encouragement and love, you feel like you are on the right track. It gives you strength to keep believing and all the credits to Sanjay sir and the team that made the character of Mahru. When people take a bit of you back from the theatres, it’s the biggest compliment that an actor can get. I was lucky to get the opportunity and many people asked me why didn’t you promote the film and I said ‘sometimes surprises are better’. In the West, actors do the special part and it’s fine. It’s only in India that people ask that you are not on the poster. I believe it’s your work that speaks for you and the effect you have on the people. I literally wept when I saw the first reaction.

There were scenes where we got to see the brutal side of Alauddin Khilji? Was shooting such sequences difficult for you because we get to see the vulnerable side of Mahru?

You are right! Khilji is temperamental and intimidating as a character, but the fact that he respects his girl somewhere is there – she is the queen and he does give her that respect and position. She has the courage to stand in front of him – I like that about my character. Her love for Khilji never dies and it’s from his side too. Sanjay sir also felt that despite the temperamental nature of Khilji’s character, the fact that she is the queen is always there somewhere. She never loses her dignity and looks into his eyes and answers back. Dignity with regalness is something that I love about the character. Ranveer Singh is an actor that you would love to react to. There were times when he used to look at me and I would flinch because he was scary. But, the character had that strength to give it back. I really love how Sanjay sir writes his characters and as you rightly said, there was vulnerability and daintiness in her character. You could see the innocence in her eyes, but she is a strong girl. She doesn’t speak much, but her lines did make an impact. At the end when I was sent to ‘kalkothri’, he said that ‘I kept you in heart’ and she replies back saying that ‘I did this to save from your sins’. The love is pretty much evident, but Khilji’s ways are strange to express his love – he was destructive.

Padmaavat is a huge platform for any actor – how was it working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali – we have heard that he is a bit strict on the sets?

It has been a childhood dream to work with him and just to be a part of that cinematic vision. I always wanted to be directed by him and it was a thrill. When a director has that passion and actually breathes every scene, they should go to any extent to get it right. As an actor, I believe, I will give my best to that vision. Obviously, he gives space to the actors and as long as you need any help to understand the scene, he is always around to help. If something is hurting you, he will just say relax and get it sorted, we are waiting – the kind of space and respect he gives to an actor’s emotional journey for me is really amazing. You don’t feel pushed – at least I felt loved and protected. I had that space to explore the character and he keeps adding inputs. It’s challenging and thrilling at the same time for an actor. He is a taskmaster, but you feel accomplished when you see yourself on the screen. It was thrilling for me – from Mani Ratnam’s sets to Sanjay sir’s sets – it was a blessing for me.

How was the atmosphere on the sets? Was it just about work or were they any light offscreen moments that you shared with Ranveer, Deepika or Shahid?

Of course, when you shoot such a film, there are moments that you share with the co-actors and the team. I love and respect all the people in the film. I really loved working with Ranveer because before we became actors, we did a dance together. We have been friends for a long time and he is very giving as an actor. Another amazing thing about Sanjay sir’s sets is that even if an actor is not in the frame, you give cues to other actors. It was a great experience.

Not much is know about the fact that how you came on board for Padmaavat? Can you tell us that?

I did get a call from Sanjay sir and he said it’s a special part, you just come and read the script and if you like it, we will take it forward. I was like be it any credits you want to give me, I will do the film. I fell in love with that girl and Sanjay sir told me whosoever read the script liked that part and has asked who’s doing it. The look they created for her was amazing. I really felt like a princess wearing those outfits. Mahru was a complete character and your heart will fall for her. Khilji and Mahru are a perfect yin-yang.

What are your upcoming projects?

There’s Daas Dev which is of Sudhir Mishra and I am pretty excited about that. I started my career with him in many ways. It has been on hold for one and half years. I am also doing Mani Ratnam’s next film. He is like a mentor to me and one Telugu film is also lined up.

How do you see your journey in the industry so far?

I am a very positive person and I have had my own struggles as I really never had anyone backing me. Somehow, good directors have picked me for their projects and people have given me love and that works as fuel. In these seven years, I have worked with the best directors. It’s about being the part of cinema and not think about superficial things. I want to keep getting better and better and I am happy with the fact that people love my work.

