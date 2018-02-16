Aamir Khanâ€™s film tops Chinese box office

MUMBAI: Bollywood film Secret Superstar starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim, has created a mayhem in China, accumulating 117.61 million dollars, Indian Express reported.

The 2017 film had earned Rs 63.40 crore in India.

Aamir Khan has become a huge star in China. His Dangal too dominated the Chinese box office. It ended its theatrical run around 190 million dollars.

If Secret Superstarâ€™s performance continues, it would not take it long to overtake Dangal. Currently, Dangal is the most successful Indian film in overseas markets.

China is generally the most important overseas market for most Hollywood films that are getting a wide release due to a large number of moviegoers.

Traditionally, too, Aamir Khan films have done well in China. But what his most recent films, Dangal and Secret Superstar, have done â€“ is unprecedented.

Story first published: 16th February 2018