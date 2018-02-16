Aamir Khanâ€™s film tops Chinese box office

February 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

MUMBAI: Bollywood film Secret Superstar starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim, has created a mayhem in China, accumulating 117.61 million dollars, Indian Express reported.

The 2017 film had earned Rs 63.40 crore in India.

Aamir Khan has become a huge star in China. His Dangal too dominated the Chinese box office. It ended its theatrical run around 190 million dollars.

If Secret Superstarâ€™s performance continues, it would not take it long to overtake Dangal. Currently, Dangal is the most successful Indian film in overseas markets.

China is generally the most important overseas market for most Hollywood films that are getting a wide release due to a large number of moviegoers.

Traditionally, too, Aamir Khan films have done well in China. But what his most recent films, Dangal and Secret Superstar, have done â€“ is unprecedented.


Email This Post

Story first published: 16th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Many stars use sexuality for getting work: Ekta Kapoor

February 16, 2018 5:51 pm

Bollywood stars promote ‘Padman’ in unique fashion

February 16, 2018 4:15 pm

Priya Prakash Varrier reveals who her favourite cricketer is

February 16, 2018 1:04 pm

China slams Modi’s trip to disputed region

February 15, 2018 6:40 pm

#MeToo debate dominates Berlin filmfest opening

February 15, 2018 6:25 pm

Video: This feat of Akshay Kumar will leave you amazed

February 15, 2018 12:57 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 15 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 15 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.