By Salman Ahmad

Junoonis all over the world have been wanting me and Ali Azmat to work together again.

It’s been 12 years since we appeared together. I got in touch with Ali and Brian and said let’s celebrate 25 years of Junoon and the 20th anniversary of our HIT album Azadi which defined Sufi-rock & started a music revolution not only in Pakistan but also won us the Best international group award in India.

Our song Sayonee from the album Azadi is the most recorded Pakistani song across the border, there is a new film in which Sayonee is being featured.

That shows the timeless and ageless power of Junoon’s music. Junoon also wants to show Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

We will play loud rock guitars and sing the poetry of Bulleh Shah, Allama Iqbal & give Pakistanis the message of brotherhood, unity and goodwill.

Millions of our fans across the world have waited a long time to see us live.

2018 will begin a Daur-e-Junoon.

Zamaney Kay Andaz badley Gaye / Naya raag hai Saaz badley Gaye / jigar sey wohi teer phir paar kar tamana ko seenon mein bey daar kar/ jawanon ko soz e jigar buksh dey / Mera ishq meri nazar bakshi dey.

Story first published: 6th February 2018