2018 will begin a Daur-e-Junoon

February 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment, Music
Be the first to comment!

By Salman Ahmad

Junoonis all over the world have been wanting me and Ali Azmat to work together again.

It’s been 12 years since we appeared together. I got in touch with Ali and Brian and said let’s celebrate 25 years of Junoon and the 20th anniversary of our HIT album Azadi which defined Sufi-rock & started a music revolution not only in Pakistan but also won us the Best international group award in India.

Our song Sayonee from the album Azadi is the most recorded Pakistani song across the border, there is a new film in which Sayonee is being featured.

That shows the timeless and ageless power of Junoon’s music. Junoon also wants to show Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

We will play loud rock guitars and sing the poetry of Bulleh Shah, Allama Iqbal & give Pakistanis the message of brotherhood, unity and goodwill.

Millions of our fans across the world have waited a long time to see us live.

2018 will begin a Daur-e-Junoon.

Zamaney Kay Andaz badley Gaye / Naya raag hai Saaz badley Gaye / jigar sey wohi teer phir paar kar tamana ko seenon mein bey daar kar/ jawanon ko soz e jigar buksh dey / Mera ishq meri nazar bakshi dey.


Email This Post

Story first published: 6th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Farooq Sattar may regain his position, but not the party

February 6, 2018 10:54 pm

Pakistanâ€™s intelligence, security experts visit India after two years: report

February 6, 2018 10:35 pm

Rahul Dravid clarifies reports on visiting Pakistanâ€™s dressing room

February 6, 2018 10:16 pm

ECP announces election schedule of Nehal Hashmiâ€™s vacant Senate seat

February 6, 2018 9:44 pm

Cabinet directs provincial govts to ensure payments to sugarcane farmers

February 6, 2018 8:50 pm

CJP asks govt to form policies to curb human trafficking

February 6, 2018 8:18 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 06 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 06 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: farahjamil

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: areeshababar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.