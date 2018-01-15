Video: Saba Qamar slams Rana Sanaullah

January 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Leading Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar said she has suspended all her activities to mourn the horrific abuse and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur.

"I got so angry and upset that I suspended all my activities and confined myself to my house. I haven't been able to change my dress or even wash my face," Saba Qamar told SAMAA.Â The Hindi Medium star also lashed out at Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for his insensitive comments the Kasur incident.

Zainab Ansari, 7, was sexually assaulted and strangled to death while her lifeless body was dumpedÂ in a garbage heap.

Autopsy conducted on the girl confirmed that she had been abused. The incident sparked a nationwide outcry as cricketers, celebrities and politicians called for justice. - SAMAA
Story first published: 15th January 2018

 

