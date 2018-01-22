Video: Maya Ali dazzles everyone with her dance moves

January 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Pakistani actress Maya Ali has amassed a fan following in a short span of time by starring in several hit dramas over the course of years. Recently, a video of the actress went viral over the internet in which she can be seen dancing at a Mehndi.Â 

That Maya Ali is a stellar actress, we all knew. However, recently the actress surprised us all by grooving to an old Indian song at the Mehndi of a friend.

All eyes were glued to the actress as she danced to perfection, enthralling the audience with her moves to the beat of the song.

Maya Ali will gear up for the release of her much anticipated flick this year,Â Teefa In Trouble.Â She plays the female lead in the film beside singer, actor and model Ali Zafar.
Story first published: 22nd January 2018

 

