Veteran Indian actress dies

January 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
MUMBAI: Ava Mukherjee, veteran Bollywood actress, seen in many films passed away on January 15. She was 88 years old.

She was the popular face in Indian advertising commercials, films and television serials.

Her most popular role was Shah Rukh Khan’s grandmother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Devdas in 2002. Remember the grandma, looking for Devdas from her binoculars.

She was also seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Darna Zaroori Hai and Detective Naani.


