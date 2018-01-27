Sushmita ready to return to Bollywood

MUMBAI: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in 2010 film No Problem, says that she has been looking at scripts for the past year-and-a-half.

In an interview, Sen said: “I think I am ready to commit six months of my life to a film. But, just because I am ready, doesn’t mean the perfect script is ready for me.”

The 1994 beauty pageant winner also revealed that her greatest ambition was not to become a star.

“Like I have always said, I will find a way to stay connected with you people. My greatest ambition wasn’t to become a movie star but it was to stay connected with people. I am very blessed that God gave me that opportunity to become an actor,…”

Sen had earlier on Twitter shared her disappointment over the news of a school bus being attacked by controversial and just-released movie Padmaavat protesters in Haryana’s Gurugram a few days back.

Her tweet, shared on Thursday, read: “Attacking a school bus with children in it (as young as four-years-old) is an act of pure evil. Shame on these coward monsters. Serious action must be taken…”

Story first published: 27th January 2018