Happy news! Sunidhi Chauhan gives birth to first baby

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
NEWS DESK: Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan welcomed her first child, a boy, in a Mumbai hospital Monday evening, reported Hindustan Times.

Both the child and the mother are healthy, hospital officials have confirmed. Sunidhi and husband music composer Hitesh Sonik have been married for five years.

“The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5:20p.m. on January 1, 2018,” Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi’s obstetrician-gynecologist, told IANS in a statement. Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: “The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well.”

Earlier, talking about her preparations for motherhood, Sunidhi had told Hindustan Times, “Thankfully I have some friends who are parents and they know how this all goes. When something like this happens, you happen to come across more such people, who are experiencing parenthood and that is what is happening to me right now. I am getting to meet people, who are into this [pregnancy] and I am asking them all sorts of questions.”

Sunidhi is known for some of the chartbusters like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Darkhaast, Main Baani Teri Radha and Bloody Hell among many others.


Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

