Shahid Kapoor slams Swara Bhaskar for criticizing Padmaavat

January 30, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
NEWS DESK: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker took the internet by storm after she wrote an open letter about the climax of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. A number of people reacted to the letter, with some agreeing with her and others slamming her.

Now, according to a report published in Pinkvilla, one of the lead actors of Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor, commented on her letter, saying “I do not know what her issue is, maybe whatever issue she has is with Sanjay Sir”.

In the letter, Bhasker wrote, “That’s what I felt like at the end of your magnum opus. I felt like a vagina. I felt reduced to a vagina-only.”

She also said, “I felt like all the ‘minor’ achievements that women and women’s movements have made over the years – like the right to vote, the right to own property, the right to education, equal pay for equal work, maternity leave, the Vishakha judgment, the right to adopt children… All of it was pointless; because we were back to basics.”

On Monday, during an interaction with a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor was asked to react on Swara’s open letter, to which the actor said, “Yes, I have come to know that Swara has written a letter, but honestly, I have not yet read it yet. The letter is quite long and we are all really busy. I do not know what her issue is, maybe whatever issue she has is with Sanjay Sir.”

He added, “I would say that this time is not for such things, Padmaavat has been representing the whole film industry. It is also representing freedom of expression and freedom of speech. It has been really difficult to make this film reach the audience. When the entire film fraternity is standing with us, in such a situation this open letter looks a bit awkward. But she has written about her personal opinion, and everyone has the right to have one.”


