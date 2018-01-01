Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter looks gorgeous in these photos

Suhana was recently clicked with her mom Gauri Khan at a wedding and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures.

NEWS DESK: Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star-kids in B-Town today, so much so that Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s darling daughter has fan pages to her credit on social media. She is an aspiring actress and reportedly spends time on Shah Rukh Khan’s film sets to learn the nitty-gritty of film-making.

Suhana was recently clicked with her mom Gauri Khan at a wedding and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures, reported Pinkvilla. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing a sage green lehenga designed by Monisha Jaising. She looked drop dead gorgeous in the outfit. In another picture, she is seen posing with her mom Gauri and her cousins.

Check out the photos:

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily Shah Rukh was asked if Suhana is interested in acting. He replied, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. Sheâ€™s extremely good on stage, Iâ€™ve seen her performances. Sheâ€™s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple â€” you need to complete your education before doing anything. Thatâ€™s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do. While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, heâ€™s building his body and all, Suhana is more loving. I think sheâ€™s the softest person in the house. And AbRam is my little monster.”

On the occasion of Eid, when Shah Rukh was quizzed about Suhana’s movie debut, the actor stated, “I have said this very often, going out in public does not mean you want to be an actor. But the point is very clear that and I request everybody with love, I understand it is your job but they are not movie stars, they just happen to be a movie stars’ children and I think they are very respectful and decent. When they come out with me I make sure they stand with me and pose because I know it is meant to be important.”

About the invasion of his childrenâ€™s privacy, Shah Rukh Khan had said, â€œI canâ€™t ask for it as itâ€™s a part of my job. And, I can never blame the media for it. At the same time, I also know that â€“ especially in India â€“ nobody is going to ever mistreat them as everyone loves me too much. The other day, I knew which photographers had taken the pictures [of Suhana]. I could have easily told them, “Please be a little careful with the pictures”. And, I know they wouldâ€™ve done that. After all, I have known them for too long. They respect the kids, too. I think itâ€™s alright, though, my kids may not understand it. Also, theyâ€™re not as experienced [as me]. So, they might not be able to handle it. Yes, sometimes, privacy is invaded. As for my kids, at the end of the day, they are Shah Rukh Khanâ€™s children. So, they have to deal with it.”

Story first published: 1st January 2018