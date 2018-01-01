Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in this movie

Zero is the title of Shah Rukh Khan’s next Bollywood film in which he plays a dwarf, the 52-year-old Indian superstar tweeted on Monday.

“As promised, here’s the title of Aanand L Rai’s film,” wrote Shah Rukh while announcing the name of the movie.

The much-anticipated movie will see Shah Rukh co-star with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, both of who are his co-stars of 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

While Shah Rukh rung the New Year in with his family in Mumbai, Katrina is holidaying in Thailand and Anushka is on the South Africa tour with Virat Kohli. But surely all three had a sigh of relief after Zero was announced as the title, because the wait was a long one (more on that later).

Zero has already garnered a great deal of interest because Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in the movie. On Monday, the title was revealed in a teaser of sorts, which also reveals Shah Rukh’s first look – dressed in shorts and in a tux, Shah Rukh Khan dances away in typical tapori style in the short video.

“Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hain, uski life bana dete hain,” is how Shah Rukh’s character wraps the teaser.

Story first published: 1st January 2018