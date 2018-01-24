“Secret Superstar” setting new records in China

BEIJING: After Aamir Khan starrer “Dangal” and “PK” made it big in the Chinese box office, it’s time for yet another one of Mr. Perfectionist’s films to come to the fore.

Advait Chandan directed Secret Superstar is tasting some phenomenal success in China and the numbers are there to speak for themselves.

After beating Dangal’s opening day collection in China box office, Secret Superstar has now set its eye on Rs 250 cr target.

On its fifth day running in China, Secret Superstar has managed to draw in a further USD 4.84 million [Rs. 30.81 cr].

The fourth-day collections of the film saw a slight dip, with the collections of Dangal being positioned higher, but the fifth day we see the business of Secret Superstar rebound again.

Dangal had collected USD 3.52 million [Rs. 22.74 cr] on Day 5, Secret Superstar has performed a bit better. At this juncture, the total of Secret Superstar at the Chinese box office stands at USD 37.17 million [Rs. 236.70 cr].

