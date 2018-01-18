Saba Qamar gets nominated for Filmfare Awards!

January 18, 2018
By:Omair Alavi
Published in Entertainment, Latest
Be the first to comment!

By Omair Alavi

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar had a great 2017 – she starred in TV serial Baaghi where she brought Qandeel Baloch’s character to life and also appeared in Bollywood flick Hindi Medium with Irrfan Khan. The current year is no less great for her since she manages to bag a place in the ‘Best (Female) Actor in A Leading Role’ category of the coveted Filmfare Awards for her acting in Hindi Medium.

Saba Qamar is quite elated for this Filmfare nomination since she is the only Pakistani to be nominated this year. ‘I am very happy on being nominated in the category of Best Actress in Filmfare Awards. I am glad that people in both India and Pakistan loved the film and praised my acting. It was fun working with Irrfan Khan who is a fabulous co-star and also a fellow nominee (smiles).’

Will Saba win the award or not is not the matter here – for her sharing the space with the best actresses is. ‘Sharing the nominations with Sridevi (Mom) and Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu) is like a dream come true!’ The list also features Alia Bhatt (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Bhumi Pednekar (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) and Zaira Wasim (Secret Superstar). Tough competition!

In the past, Nazia Hassan (1981) and Fawad Khan (2015) managed to win the Filmfare trophy for Best Singer and Best Debut Male respectively. Recently, singers from this side of the border like Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan and Quratul Ain Baloch have been nominated in the singing category without winning the award.

The 63rd Filmfare Awards will be held on 20th January 2018 where the best of the best will make their fans (and countries) proud!

 


Email This Post

Story first published: 18th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Is Hrithik Roshan marrying his ex-wife again?

January 18, 2018 1:10 pm

Hrithik Roshan rated as most handsome man of 2018

January 17, 2018 11:20 pm

Indian TV actress shooting for Malala Yousafzai biopic

January 17, 2018 10:51 pm

Cricket: Debutant Ngidi bowls South Africa to series win

January 17, 2018 7:25 pm

Khawaja Asif sees India, Israel developing anti-Muslim nexus

January 17, 2018 8:21 am

Afghanistan to play maiden Test at Bangalore in June

January 16, 2018 11:36 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 Jan 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 18 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 18 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 18 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 18 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 17 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 17 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Minerwa Tahir

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Ehtesham Anwar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.