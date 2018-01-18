Saba Qamar gets nominated for Filmfare Awards!

By Omair Alavi

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar had a great 2017 – she starred in TV serial Baaghi where she brought Qandeel Baloch’s character to life and also appeared in Bollywood flick Hindi Medium with Irrfan Khan. The current year is no less great for her since she manages to bag a place in the ‘Best (Female) Actor in A Leading Role’ category of the coveted Filmfare Awards for her acting in Hindi Medium.

Saba Qamar is quite elated for this Filmfare nomination since she is the only Pakistani to be nominated this year. ‘I am very happy on being nominated in the category of Best Actress in Filmfare Awards. I am glad that people in both India and Pakistan loved the film and praised my acting. It was fun working with Irrfan Khan who is a fabulous co-star and also a fellow nominee (smiles).’

Will Saba win the award or not is not the matter here – for her sharing the space with the best actresses is. ‘Sharing the nominations with Sridevi (Mom) and Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu) is like a dream come true!’ The list also features Alia Bhatt (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Bhumi Pednekar (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) and Zaira Wasim (Secret Superstar). Tough competition!

In the past, Nazia Hassan (1981) and Fawad Khan (2015) managed to win the Filmfare trophy for Best Singer and Best Debut Male respectively. Recently, singers from this side of the border like Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan and Quratul Ain Baloch have been nominated in the singing category without winning the award.

The 63rd Filmfare Awards will be held on 20th January 2018 where the best of the best will make their fans (and countries) proud!

