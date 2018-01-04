Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone getting engaged?



MUMBAI: Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh is vacationing with his recent film co-star Deepika Padukone in Sri Lanka. In the backdrop of their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, it is in the air that the duo are going to get engaged.

According to an Indian daily Hindustan Times, the actors are getting engaged on January 5 which is also Deepika Padukone’s birthday. However, the report was not confirmed from either actor.

The rumors were first milled when Deepika and Ranveer were reported to be holidaying in Maldives. The report also broke their respective families also were vacationing there along with them.

According to the daily, it was first Ranveer Singh who went to Sri Lanka. Later, Deepika Padukone, flying from Vienna, joined him.

A report published in the Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday quoted a source saying, “The couple is going snorkelling, and will spend time with each other.

There are people in Sri Lanka who can identify them, but then it’s also a country that lets people be at peace, and doesn’t intrude on privacy. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other.”

Story first published: 4th January 2018