Nadia Jamil speaks out about childhood abuse

KARACHI: Well known Pakistani actress and activist Nadia Jamil Saturday publicly spoke about the sexual abuse she personally endured as a child, Samaa reported.

Shocking fans, Nadia Jamil, who is now married, shared heartbreaking details of darkest experiences in her childhood on Twitter.

Jamil said she was just four years old when she was sexually abused for the first time, adding that she was assaulted by her ‘Kari Sahab’, driver and another person from ‘highly educated elite family’.

“I was 4 the first time I was abused sexually. I was in college when it blew out of proportion. People tell me not to talk to respect my families honour. Is my families honour packed in my body? I am a proud, strong, loving survivor. No shame on me or my kids. Only pride 4 being me,” she said in a series of tweets.

I only share it so more women & men who have been abused STOP feeling SHAME & see their is a light inside them Allah has kept burning. Shine it! There is a way out of the hell of humiliation & pain. We can make it out & up to a beautiful place of gratitude! Always! Shukar always! https://t.co/bcL5AfKZOb — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

The cure is literacy, poverty alleviation and an empathetic education that counters all patriarchal, misogynistic discourse on women, womens bodies & male entitlement to sexual gratification for power.

PLUS awareness & protection workshops 4 Kids, schools, parents! There is a way https://t.co/o0YcoPvsuK — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

Every time a child is sexually abused he/she is me. I will never shut up about it. & I will always say to the child, the child’s families, you, there is no shame for the abused survivor & we can help lead the to a joyful positive productive life. The shame is on the MEN who abuse — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

I was 4 the first time I was abused sexually. I was in college when it blew out of proportion.

People tell me not to talk to respect my families honour. Is my families honour packed in my body? I am a proud,strong,loving survivor. No shame on me or my kids. Only pride 4 being me — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

When I sexually abused it ws by my Kari Sahab, my Driver & then by a highly educated elite families son. Now a happily married business man in London. It’s across the board. Men abuse across the board. My family still wants me to stay silent. But the shame IS NOT MINE! Never ever — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

Allah hain na 🙂 For all of us. There will be pain. And there is the gift of being able to get up breathe, look at the trees, hear the birds sing and dance again. And there is prayer and meditation Alhamdolillah.

The only thing I need to do more is varzish zzz https://t.co/0qKSCjVDT5 — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

Many of the child rape victims and survivors I have worked with, were raped by fathers, brothers, cousins, uncles. Saga fathers and brothers. https://t.co/zyypw4Qr6l — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

Story first published: 13th January 2018