Nadia Jamil speaks out about childhood abuse

January 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Well known Pakistani actress and activist Nadia Jamil Saturday publicly spoke about the sexual abuse she personally endured as a child, Samaa reported.

Shocking fans, Nadia Jamil, who is now married, shared heartbreaking details of darkest experiences in her childhood on Twitter.

Jamil said she was just four years old when she was sexually abused for the first time, adding that she was assaulted by her ‘Kari Sahab’, driver and another person from ‘highly educated elite family’.

“I was 4 the first time I was abused sexually. I was in college when it blew out of proportion. People tell me not to talk to respect my families honour. Is my families honour packed in my body? I am a proud, strong, loving survivor. No shame on me or my kids. Only pride 4 being me,” she said in a series of tweets.

Read more here:

 


