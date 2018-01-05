NEWS DESK: Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed a baby girl on 26th August, 2016 and since then their life revolves around Misha Kapoor, their precious daughter. Initially, the parents shied away from revealing Misha’s photos and always had her covered if they happened to be out in public.

But a few days before his birthday, Shahid finally revealed the first photo of Misha and since then the little munchkin has been snapped with her parents by the shutterbugs at various occasions.

Earlier in the day, the mother-daughter duo was clicked at a kids’ garden where the munchkin was enjoying on a playground slide. Mira was snapped holding Misha in her arms as they entered the garden.

However, it seems that the Mira is not at all pleased that the paparazzi is constantly eager to click pictures of her daughter, reported Pinkvilla. Mira took to Instagram to post a strongly-worded message. She wrote, â€˜â€™Guys please be kind. Let kids enjoy their childhood and leave the photographing to the parents.â€™â€™

In terms of Misha being in the limelight, Mira had told a leading daily, “As far as media attention is concerned, I know it’s going to happen. I can’t keep Misha behind closed doors all the time. I want her to have a normal childhood. I want her to know that she has the privileges that she has because of her father. She has to respect that. I just hope that she doesn’t get swept away by the tide. Obviously, I want to share what Misha does with my family and friends. Shahid also wants to do so with his friends and family. She is our pride, but there is always a line. I want to protect her as much as I can.”

On how Shahid is as a dad, Mira had revealed, “Shahid’s relationship with Misha started right from the moment when he got to know that I was pregnant. Fatherhood comes naturally to him. He is fully involved and he changed her diaper even before I did. Shahid wants to be connected to her always and I think that’s great. Misha is going to have him wrapped around her little finger.”

On protecting Misha, Shahid had earlier said, “I worry about the future much more. Of course, this is because I know my daughterâ€™s growing up in this atmosphere. I want to protect her. But I do think that the times to come are going to be more about women than men. Change is coming â€” and itâ€™s already palpable.”

