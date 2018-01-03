Meera’s sister to star in upcoming project with Shahroz Sabzwari

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Meera’s sister will be working with the renowned Shahroz Sabzwari in an upcoming project, according to the latter.Â

This piece of news will certainly leave fans of the Pakistani actress ecstatic. Meera Ji’s sister will be seen in an upcoming project with Shahroz Sabzwari, who has starred in more than a few noteworthy drama serials as of late.

Speaking to Express Tribune, Shahroz said that he was ‘intrigued’ that he was going to be working with the sultry actress’ sister.

“Iâ€™m working with Meeraâ€™s sister, Shahista. She is a lawyer and has worked in Dublin. I was intrigued that I was going to work with Meeraâ€™s sister as Iâ€™ve seen Meera in JavedÂ Mamuâ€™sÂ films,” he said. “This story is based onÂ nawabsÂ and Usman Peerzada is a part of the film as well, so you can imagine that it will be a beautiful play,” he added.

In the interview, Sabzwari also pointed out how he had high hopes from the Pakistani film industry improving beyond measure in the next five years.

“I think in the next five years, the Pakistani industry would make a film that would really convince the world that â€˜weâ€™ve arrivedâ€™. LookÂ at Parchi, RangrezaÂ andÂ Punjab Nahin JaungiÂ â€“ they have all been amazing and Iâ€™m sure weâ€™ll get better,” he said.

Well–we’re certainly excited to see Meera’s sister on screen anytime soon with Shahroz!

