Mahira Khan reveals she is NOT in love

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Entertainment
NEWS DESK: Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s photos from their New York trip went viral recently leading to speculations about their alleged relationship. Rumors were rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan were dating. However, so far neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, reported Pinkvilla.

When the photos were leaked, Ranbir had released a statement, “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also said is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and Love.”

He further added, “PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.”

Mahira Khan was asked during a recent interview if she was in love, she responded by saying, “No, actually.” She added, “No, I have been, I was. Now, I realise that love is peace. Love is when you are with somebody and it’s okay and you don’t have to talk. Their presence is important.”

Mahira had said in an interview earlier about the leaked photos, “I was completely shattered and broken. I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say.”

Well, do Mahira’s comments indicate that she and Ranbir Kapoor are NOT dating?


Story first published: 3rd January 2018

 

