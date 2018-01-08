‘Lagaan’ actor dies

January 8, 2018
MUMBAI: Actor Shrivallabh Vyas, who played the role of Ishwar, a doctor and a wicket-keeper in the movie Lagaan, died after a prolonged illness on Sunday morning in Jaipur. He was 60.

Vyas had suffered a brain stroke a few years ago and was paralysed, unable to move and speak. Due to financial constraints, his family had shifted to Jaipur.

According to Indian media reports, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Irrfan and a few other Bollywood celebrities were taking care of his medical expenses.

He is survived by his wife, Shobha Vyas, and two daughters.

Vyas had appeared in over 60 Hindi films, with occasional stints in regional cinema, television and theatre. He had to take a break from acting in 2008 after he collapsed in his hotel room in Gujarat.


Story first published: 8th January 2018

 

