Katrina Kaif showers kudos on Shah Rukh Khan



MUMBAI: Bollywoodâ€™s Barbie Katrina Kaif is all praise for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the actress is all set to work opposite him in the new flick â€“â€˜Zeroâ€™â€”days after she completed her blockbuster with Salman Khan.

According to an Indian website, Pinkvillah, the Tigress of Salman Khan will start shooting for Aanand L Rai’s film opposite SRK and recently married Anushka Sharma.

The flickâ€™s first teaser was out on Monday. The teaser shows SRK in midget character. The impressive acting by SRK left the audience anxiously waiting for more teasers.

It is noted that Katrina will work with Shah Rukh for the second time after Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Talking to a local daily, she eulogized the superstar, “Shah Rukh sir is one of the best actors in the industry. His drive, energy and passion are commendable. It’s great to be around him on a set.”

She also revealed, “Initially, I was supposed to play myself in Zero. The film was titled Katrina Meri Jaan. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn’t part of it. Now, it’s a satirical take on an actress.”

Praising director Aanand L Rai, Katrina said, “Aanand sir is fantastic. He helps you as an actor. You get to learn a lot from him.”

The Barbie girl will also be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan this year.

The flick Zero will hit the theatre screens on December 21, 2018, according to the website. â€“Samaa

Story first published: 4th January 2018