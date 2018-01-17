Indian TV actress shooting for Malala Yousafzai biopic

MUMBAI: The poster of a Bollywood biopic on Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has been out for quite some time but little is known about the film.

Titled “Gul Makai”, the film stars Reem Shaikh, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan.

According to reports, the shooting of the film has been underway in Kashmir since January 3. The makers have involved 150 local artists to participate in the film.

Directed by Amjad Khan, the film will be hitting the screens in June, 2018.

Indian TV actress Reem Shaikh will be seen in the role of 20-year-old Malala. Reem started her career as a child artist in 2009 and is known for starring in shows like Yeh Rista Kya Kehlata Hai and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

She was also seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the 2016 film, Wazir.

