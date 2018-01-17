Hrithik Roshan rated as most handsome man of 2018

January 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
NEW DELHI: With his Greek God looks, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been rated as the most handsome man in the world, unsurprisingly.

The website World’s Top Most have listed 10 most handsome men and Hrithik tops the list. The rating is based on the box office ratings, endorsement and fan following of the celebrities. The only other Bollywood actor on this international list is Salman Khan at fifth position.

Following closely on the second position is Robert Pattinson, followed by Godfrey Gao and Chris Evans.

Check out the complete list of Top 10 most handsome actors in the world 2018:

1. Hrithik Roshan

2. Robert Pattinson

3. Godfrey Gao

4. Chris Evans

5. Salman Khan

6. David Boreanaz

7. Noah Mills

8. Henry Cavill

9. Tom Hiddleston

10. Sam Heughan


