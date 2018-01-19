Famed actor Sudhir being remembered



ISLAMABAD: Famous Pakistani film actor Sudhir was remembered on his 21st death anniversary on Friday (today).Â

Shah Zaman Khan Afridi better known as Sudhir was born, 1922 in Lahore. He was Pakistanâ€™s first super star action film hero. He was very successful in both Urdu and Punjabi films.

Sudhir had a long film career of 38 years and appeared mainly in main roles in films. His first film was before partition, New Hindustan Filmâ€™s released Farz was directed by Narijan and the heroine was Ragni.

In Pakistan, he was hero of the third released film Hachkolay in 1949. Daud Chand was director and Najma was heroine. Sudhirâ€™s last film was Son of AnnDaata in 1987.

He appeared in a total number of 173 films, 70 Urdu, 101 Punjabi, one Pashto and one Indian (or before partition) film, Radio Pakistan reported. His first hit film was Duptta in the 1952.

In 1954, his first film Sassi was the first ever film Pakistani Urdu to have a Golden Jubilee Dulla Bhatti, Mahi Munda, Yakke wali were the highest grossing films of the time. Sudhir was the hero of the Baghi in 1959 which was the first Pakistani film to be shown in PRC.

He was an action hero but appeared as Hatim Tai in Hatim(1956), Prince Saleem in the famous film Annar Kali (1958), Mirza Jat in Mirza Sahiban in 1956, Meanwhile in Sohni(1958) and Mirza Ghalib in Ghalib in 1961 and Nooran, Jhoomar and Gul Bakawli etc.

He had fought a real battle with tiger in the film Sahil in 1960. He has appeared as a side hero with his son in Dushman ki talash (1978).

He had produced and directed some films. Sudhir died on January 19, 1997 in the age of 75 years in Lahore. -APP

Story first published: 19th January 2018