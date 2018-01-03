Deepika Padukone to celebrate birthday with Ranveer Singh

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
MUMBAI: All rumors in the air in Bollywood’s tinsel town regarding the fizzling out of Bollywood’s hottest pair, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be over as B-Town’s Mastaani is set to celebrate her birthday with her beau.

The duo who have the fame for having the seamless and amazing chemistry on-screen continue to share an incredible rapport off screen too.

According to Indian publication Deccan Chronicle, the lovebirds have secretly flown off to Sri Lanka to celebrate the New Year. The newspaper says Deepika, who turns 32 on January 5, will be celebrating her birthday there with her beau Ranveer.

In a statement to the daily, a close source privy to the duo revealed, “The couple is going snorkelling, and will spend time with each other. There are people in Sri Lanka who can identify them, but then it’s also a country that lets people be at peace, and doesn’t intrude on privacy. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other.”

It should be mentioned here that the duo’s film that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ is still faced with the controversies.


