Deepika is NOT inviting Katrina to her wedding

NEWS DESK: Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured cold war has been evident in several stages. It all started when Ranbir Kapoor started dating Katrina post his breakup with Deepika. Both actors are rarely seen in the same frame and don’t even socialise together.

In a recent episode of BFFs with Vogue, the host Neha Dhupia asked Deepika, if she will be inviting Katrina to her wedding. To which DP gave a blatant reply, “No!”, reported Pinkvilla.

That’s quite an interesting revelation!

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Katrina was asked about Deepika’s look from her special song in Raabta. Katrina instantly said, “I love it. She looks great. It is a Yay!” Deepika’s look was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the song.

At the Cannes 2017 press meet, when Deepika was asked about Katrina’s compliment to her, she stated, “I appreciate her compliment. It feels good when you get it from your contemporaries. I admire her work and the way she has conducted herself.”

On Koffee With Karan season 5, when the host Karan Johar asked both Anushka Sharma and Katrina if they consider Deepika as their friends, no one kissed Arjun Kapoor as that was the segment. This showed that there are issues evidently between Katrina and Deepika, still.

However, Deepika tweeted about the episode stating, “these girls were on fire! what a fun episode…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is winning hearts with her role as Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Katrina is completing the shoot of Thugs of Hindostan.

Story first published: 29th January 2018