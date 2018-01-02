Here’s yet another cute photo of baby Taimur Ali Khan!

NEWS DESK: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest celebrity kids. The boy is very cute and his charm is irresistible.

We found yet another picture of Taimur on PinkvillaÂ in which he is wearing red clothes and is all smiles. His adorable smile will surely make your day. He looks like a chubby little elf in the cute picture!

Recently, Saif and Kareena were holidaying with their munchkin for Christmas. Taimur’s cuteness won him admirers and the airport staff in Amsterdam even clicked pictures with him.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan’s new photo below:

Isn’t he looking as cute as a button?

Also, a wonderful picture of Saif, Kareena and Taimur enjoying the snow in Switzerland went viral. The little munchkin was sitting on a snow sledge and looking extremely adorable.

Meanwhile, baby Taimur turned 1 on December 20 and Saif and Kareena celebrated their tiny munchkin’s birthday at the Pataudi palace. Unlike a big celebrity birthday bash, this year, Taimur’s birthday was celebrated in an intimate manner with just close family and friends which included grandmothers Sharmila Tagore and Babita Kapoor, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor as well as Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Karisma shared many pictures of Taimur along with other family members and was seen bonding with dad Saif as he took him horseriding as well as driving a tractor.

Story first published: 2nd January 2018