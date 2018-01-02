Cute little Taimur Ali Khan in snow can’t contain his excitement!

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their one-year-old baby Taimur Ali Khan are currently in Gstaad, Switzerland, as they welcomed 2018 in the snowy location.

Earlier, we got our hands on a picture where the trio was seen posing together against the backdrop of the heavy snow. The highlight of the photo was Taimur looking excited as he experiences snow and takes on a snow sledging ride with his parents.

Now, we came across a picture, where dad Saif is seen pulling Taimur as she sledges on the snow by flaunting his infectious laugh. The picture, reported by Pinkvilla, shows the pure bond of the father-son duo and we can’t wait to see more pictures from their vacation. Check it out:

Recently, during an interaction with a leading magazine, Saif spoke about the attention Taimur receives from everyone and how it doesn’t bother him much. Saif stated, “Attention is a funny thing. The more you avoid it, the more chaos it creates.”

The actor also spoke about how much he has been enjoying watching his stunning wife transforming over the years. Saif further said, “I love that sheâ€™s such a committed, concerned mother. Sheâ€™s always been a very loving person, but having Taimur has just brought a different love and warmth to her. When she carries Taimur, he looks so much like her; heâ€™s an extension of her.”

When Kareena was asked about her parenting style, she revealed that her approach is a bit different from Saif’s approach.


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Happiness at work improves in the UK. But that’s not all

January 2, 2018 11:04 am

Here’s one change that will help you lose weight in 2018

January 1, 2018 4:41 pm

Video: The last sunset of 2017 and plenty of selfies to go with it…

January 1, 2018 10:00 am

Nothing can defeat spirit of Pakistan: Army chiefâ€™s message for 2018

December 31, 2017 11:53 pm

Have you seen Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif?

December 31, 2017 4:47 pm

After marked fall in terror incidents, Pakistan becomes top travel destination for 2018

December 31, 2017 12:38 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.