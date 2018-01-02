NEWS DESK: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their one-year-old baby Taimur Ali Khan are currently in Gstaad, Switzerland, as they welcomed 2018 in the snowy location.

Earlier, we got our hands on a picture where the trio was seen posing together against the backdrop of the heavy snow. The highlight of the photo was Taimur looking excited as he experiences snow and takes on a snow sledging ride with his parents.

Now, we came across a picture, where dad Saif is seen pulling Taimur as she sledges on the snow by flaunting his infectious laugh. The picture, reported by Pinkvilla, shows the pure bond of the father-son duo and we can’t wait to see more pictures from their vacation. Check it out:

Recently, during an interaction with a leading magazine, Saif spoke about the attention Taimur receives from everyone and how it doesn’t bother him much. Saif stated, “Attention is a funny thing. The more you avoid it, the more chaos it creates.”

The actor also spoke about how much he has been enjoying watching his stunning wife transforming over the years. Saif further said, “I love that sheâ€™s such a committed, concerned mother. Sheâ€™s always been a very loving person, but having Taimur has just brought a different love and warmth to her. When she carries Taimur, he looks so much like her; heâ€™s an extension of her.”

When Kareena was asked about her parenting style, she revealed that her approach is a bit different from Saif’s approach.

Story first published: 2nd January 2018